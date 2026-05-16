AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Nearing Sellout In New York

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is preparing for its eighth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, May 24, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The ticket demand indicates that anticipation for this year’s event is remarkably high.

According to WrestleTix (per Wrestling Observer), AEW has distributed 13,848 tickets for the PPV thus far and is approaching a sellout. The report also stated that the cheapest standard admission ticket costs $225.40. In the past 24 hours alone, the company has sold over 360 tickets, reflecting the excitement following Wednesday’s Dynamite announcement of more matches.

For comparison, last year’s event in Glendale, Arizona, sold only 8,200 tickets. At this point last week, the company had sold 12,800 tickets.

The go-home episode of Dynamite confirmed the Hair vs. Title match for the AEW World Championship between Darby Allin and MJF. Additionally, more participants were added to the Stadium Stampede Match featuring Team Jericho and Team Ricochet. The company also announced two men’s and one women’s quarterfinals for the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.