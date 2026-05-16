Update On Nyla Rose’s AEW Contract Status

It was previously reported that AEW star Nyla Rose is set to compete at Dream Star Fighting Marigold on Saturday, May 23rd, in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match.

She will join forces with Nagisa Nozaki, Nightshade, and Johnnie Robbie to face off against Natsumi Showzuki, Nao Ishikawa, Koshino Syoko, and Angel Hayze.

Although this announcement has led some fans to question the status of Rose’s AEW contract, Fightful Select has confirmed that she is still under contract with the company.

The report also stated that Rose is not injured and has been cleared to compete. There is currently no information on when she will be seen again on AEW or ROH television, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Rose has not appeared on AEW TV since the November 20th, 2024 episode of Rampage, where she teamed with Harley Cameron but lost to Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. Despite not competing in AEW or ROH matches for some time, she has remained active on the independent wrestling scene, competing with promotions such as Pro Wrestling EVE, GCW, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, and others.