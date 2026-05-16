AEW All In: London Struggling To Match Previous Wembley Momentum

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is preparing to return to the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England, for its flagship pay-per-view event, All In, later this summer. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 30th. However, the excitement for this year’s event is not currently reflected in ticket sales.

According to WrestleTix (as reported by the Wrestling Observer), AEW has distributed 24,347 tickets so far, which is lower than the sales figures from previous Wembley events. For comparison, the 2024 edition of the event sold around 53,922 tickets overall and had already distributed around 34,000 tickets during the initial sales period in December 2023.

The first All In event at Wembley in 2023 received an even more favorable response, with Tony Khan at one point claiming the company had sold 60,000 tickets, totaling $7.7 million in sales. Last year, AEW sold 21,973 tickets for All In: Texas. Dave Meltzer recently commented that anything below 30,000 tickets sold at a venue like Wembley “wouldn’t be good.”

As of now, AEW has not announced any matches for this year’s All In: London event, as the company is currently focused on Double or Nothing, which will take place in Queens, New York, next weekend.