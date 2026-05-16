Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Three-Hour AEW Dynamite Special (5/20/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s three-hour episode of Dynamite and Collision, taking place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

In a singles match, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley from The Death Riders will face Kyle O’Reilly, the AEW World Trios Champion from The Conglomeration.

Also scheduled for the show is a singles match between Mark Briscoe, representing The Conglomeration, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa.

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