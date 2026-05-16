Indie Wrestlers Continue Gaining AEW Exposure Through Extra Roles

According to Fightful Select, Brittany Jade, Leah Knight, Amanda Kiss, Ori Gold, and Emily Jaye were among those who worked as extras for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Jade has made several appearances for AEW and ROH, most recently on the January 9, 2025, episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Jaye competed on the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she teamed with Jordan Blade against the Brawling Birds and unfortunately lost. Gold participated in an eight-man tag team match on the April 6 episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was headlined by Darby Allin defending his AEW World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita.

After successfully retaining his title, Allin called MJF down to the ring, and they signed the contract for their AEW World Title match at Double or Nothing.