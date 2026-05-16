High Venue Costs Reportedly Major Obstacle For AEW At Madison Square Garden

In the latest edition of the Being The Elite Mailbag, The Young Bucks—Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson—were asked to name a venue where they would love to wrestle. They both mentioned Madison Square Garden.

Similarly, former AEW World Champion MJF expressed interest in performing at MSG on Twitter (X), responding to a fan discussion initiated by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. This sparked speculation that AEW could host a show at Madison Square Garden in the future.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has dismissed any such possibility, stating that AEW has not secured a date at the venue. Meltzer revealed that AEW was offered a date during its first year in 2019, but that offer was ultimately rescinded, and no progress has been made since. He believes AEW could easily sell out a pay-per-view event at MSG, but cautioned against holding television shows there because of the venue’s high costs and union fees.