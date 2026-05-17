Swerve Strickland Explains Attack On Bandido At ROH Supercard Of Honor

AEW star Swerve Strickland was interviewed by the company to discuss various topics, including why his attack on ROH World Champion Bandido at Supercard of Honor was necessary after Bandido successfully defended his title against Blake Christian.

Strickland said, “You want to talk about necessary? At this stage of my career, at this point in 2026, you want to talk about what’s necessary? I’m at the stage of any means necessary right now. The Owen is right around the corner. Bandido’s my very first opponent. Do I care if he gets back or makes it to the first round? No, I don’t! By any means necessary, I’m gonna get through this Owen. I still want my power in AEW, but now it’s a little bit bigger than that. Now it’s about power within the industry because every time I seem to speak, people want to click. People want to talk. People want to comment. People want to voice their own narratives about me, about Nana, about what we’re doing here!”

On how his voice will be heard:

“I don’t care if it’s in Dynamite, Collision, or even Ring of Honor! My actions will be seen, and my voice will be heard. Any means necessary. We will get the job done, and we will get what’s ours. 2026, power and a championship. I don’t care if we have friends in the next round. I don’t care if it’s enemies. I don’t care if it’s former Mogul Embassy people. I don’t care if it’s family. This is necessary. This is necessary.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments below.

"My actions will be seen and my voice will be heard." EXCLUSIVE: After brutally attacking his Owen Hart Tournament opponent @Bandidowrestler at #ROHSupercard, @SwerveConfident clarifies his goals: power & the AEW World Championship. pic.twitter.com/u0HH13tKEu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2026

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)