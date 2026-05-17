Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Three-Hour AEW Dynamite Special (5/20/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s three-hour episode of Dynamite and Collision, which will take place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against AEW World Trios Champions The Conglomeration, represented by “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (composed of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross), will compete in a 5-Minute Eliminator Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship. Swerve Strickland will also make his return.

Previously announced for the show, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley from The Death Riders will face Kyle O’Reilly, who is the AEW World Trios Champion from The Conglomeration, in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

Additionally, an Anything Goes Match is scheduled between Mark Briscoe, representing The Conglomeration, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa.

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