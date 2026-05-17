Tony Khan Reveals The Origins Of The Forbidden Door Concept

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Sactown Sports 1140, where he discussed various topics, including the origin of the Forbidden Door concept.

Khan said, “Well, the idea came when we started working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. We had been competing organizations for the first few years and then really collaborated; starting in 2021 and then 2022, we put together the first-ever Forbidden Door show, and it was a highly praised, very well-received, excellent wrestling pay-per-view in 2022. And it opened the forbidden door for more Forbidden Door shows. And we have now invited more wrestling promotions around the world, and also STARDOM and CMLL will be sending great wrestlers.”

On the upcoming edition of the crossover event:

“This will be an awesome event for the fans to enjoy, and I’m really looking forward to the Forbidden Door. It’s going to be absolutely an awesome show. There will be some huge dream matches, big fights, and I’m really looking forward to the Forbidden Door. I’m a big fan of CMLL Lucha Libre; I love STARDOM; I love New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As a big wrestling fan, it’s a dream come true to collaborate with these great wrestling organizations to put on the best wrestling event with AEW, which is where the best wrestle, at Forbidden Door.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)