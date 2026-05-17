CM Punk Appears At Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA Event

CM Punk made a surprise appearance Saturday night at the high-profile MMA event headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano.

The event took place at Intuit Dome and streamed live on Netflix as part of Most Valuable Promotions’ latest crossover combat sports showcase.

Prior to the main event, Punk was interviewed while seated in the crowd and appeared relaxed and enthusiastic about the atmosphere surrounding the fight card.

When asked for his prediction, Punk backed Rousey to win the bout, although he acknowledged the danger presented by Carano. “I gotta go with Ronda,” Punk said.

He also noted that he believed Rousey’s clinch game would ultimately be the deciding factor in the fight.

Punk was one of several recognizable celebrities in attendance for the event. Other notable names spotted in the crowd included Tommy Lee and Michael Irvin.

The appearance represented another crossover moment between professional wrestling, MMA, and mainstream entertainment, particularly with Netflix continuing to push deeper into live sports and combat sports programming.

With WWE programming already airing internationally on Netflix, Punk’s appearance added additional wrestling visibility to the event presentation.

The cameo also comes while Punk remains absent from WWE television following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.