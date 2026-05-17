AJ Styles Calls Out Incorrect Information About Himself On Wikipedia

AJ Styles discussed several current WWE-related topics during the latest episode of his Phenomenally Retro, including why he believes top international stars still benefit from going through WWE NXT, his lack of interest in creative involvement, and even some inaccurate information he discovered on Wikipedia.

One of the major topics involved NJPW star Naraku reportedly beginning in NXT rather than debuting directly on WWE’s main roster despite already being an established star internationally.

Styles defended the idea, pointing out that even highly accomplished wrestlers still need time to adapt to WWE’s production style and television system. “Can I just say this? Shinsuke Nakamura was also in NXT. I’m just throwing that out there.”

Styles explained that WWE television requires learning details many wrestlers from other systems simply are not used to dealing with, particularly performers coming from Japan. “Listen, I think there’s certain things that we all need to learn in NXT, that will prepare us for the main roster.”

He admitted he personally had to adjust quickly after arriving in WWE because he debuted immediately on the main roster in 2016. “Even I had to learn quick… I couldn’t afford to screw up or mess up or whatever it is you want to call it. I wanted to stay on the main roster and I had to impress the guy in charge.”

Styles then went into detail about some of the production fundamentals WWE talent must master, including something as simple — but important — as camera positioning. “You know where all the cameras are. You know not to turn your back to a camera. A lot of people don’t know that.”

He recalled WWE cameraman Stu specifically teaching him how to work around the hard camera. “Stu, our cameraman, he was like, ‘Hey, AJ, make sure you turn this way,’ instead of putting your back to the hard camera.”

Styles contrasted WWE’s production-heavy environment with the philosophy he experienced in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. “Because you don’t do that in Japan. There’s no producers in Japan.”

“At least when I was there, they didn’t know that it was entertainment. It was a sport.”

Styles also noted that his prior experience in TNA Wrestling helped prepare him for WWE television before he ever arrived.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Styles made it clear he has no interest in joining WWE’s creative side behind the scenes. “I work for WWE, and I don’t know anything,” Styles joked.

“My job is specific to what is for AJ Styles, and that’s not it.”

“I don’t need that job, nor do I want to be part of the storyline committee or whatever that is.”

Styles also had some fun correcting inaccurate information he discovered while looking through his own Wikipedia page and online match history. “I saw a breakdown of all the matches that I’ve ever had and I’m like, ‘That’s totally wrong. That’s way off.’”

He laughed while pointing out one especially bizarre error involving a ring name he says he never used. “Jason Styles. What? I’ve never been Jason Styles. When? Where? Why?”