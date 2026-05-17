Reason Why Cain Velasquez Hasn’t Returned To AAA

Cain Velasquez reportedly would have already returned to AAA if the company were still operating independently rather than under the WWE umbrella.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why Velasquez has not resurfaced in AAA since WWE’s acquisition of the promotion.

“If WWE had not bought AAA, he would already be wrestling for AAA,” Meltzer said. “They [WWE and Velasquez] didn’t leave on the best of terms. I don’t think WWE really wants him in the sense of what their goals are.”

Meltzer went on to explain that WWE’s current business direction differs significantly from the old AAA leadership philosophy when it came to using major crossover Mexican stars and celebrities. “Their goals aren’t like, let’s bring in a Mexican celebrity.”

According to Meltzer, key AAA figures such as Dorian Roldan and Konnan remained extremely high on Velasquez and would likely have already utilized him for major events if they still had full operational control. “The AAA people, Dorian Roldan, Konnan, those people that were involved, they love Cain Velasquez.”

“I was pretty much told that if it was Dorian’s company, then they would have definitely brought Cain in for big shows because that’s how much they think of him.”

Velasquez previously worked several matches for AAA in 2019 during the peak of crossover interest surrounding his transition from MMA into professional wrestling. He later briefly signed with WWE and competed in a high-profile match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 before eventually being released.

Outside wrestling, Velasquez recently returned home to his family after serving 10 months in prison and receiving early parole following his sentencing in a highly publicized criminal case. Velasquez had pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including attempted murder.