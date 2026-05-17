Charlotte Flair Reacts To Viral WWE SmackDown Wardrobe Mishap

Charlotte Flair found herself at the center of another viral WWE moment following an on-air wardrobe mishap during Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the match, Flair teamed with Alexa Bliss against B-Fab and Michin.

At one point in the bout, an attempted roll-up by B-Fab accidentally pulled Flair’s tights down too far, briefly exposing part of Flair’s backside during the live broadcast.

Clips and screenshots of the moment quickly spread across social media afterward, becoming another widely discussed viral WWE television moment.

Flair later addressed the situation herself on Instagram Stories with a humorous response.

Posting a screenshot from the incident with a peach emoji covering the exposed area, Flair joked: “Mam… you could have just asked.”

The lighthearted reaction continues Flair’s pattern of handling accidental wardrobe issues publicly with humor rather than embarrassment.

Back in 2025, after another minor gear malfunction during a WWE appearance, Flair joked that she might eventually need to wrestle in robes permanently to avoid future incidents altogether.

Despite the unexpected moment, Flair and Bliss continued their ongoing alliance and women’s division storyline on SmackDown as WWE builds toward upcoming events including Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Clash in Italy.