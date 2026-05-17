Natalya Teases Potential Match With Bayley Amid TNA Speculation

Natalya has now joined the growing conversation surrounding Bayley potentially stepping into TNA Wrestling territory.

As previously noted, Bayley recently commented on social media about wanting to add TNA to the growing list of promotions and brands she has worked for in 2026.

That tease quickly sparked reactions from several names connected to TNA, including Brian Myers and Indi Hartwell. Now Natalya has added her own voice to the discussion.

Posting on X, Natalya praised Bayley’s recent momentum and willingness to appear across different wrestling platforms. “I like this confidence in you, Bayley,” Natalya wrote. “Showing up in many different places. Reminding everyone exactly who you are.”

Natalya then escalated things by teasing a future match between the two. “You’ve wrestled a lot of women in a lot of different places, but you’ve never faced ‘The Low-Key Legend’. Maybe one day you will.”

The exchange further adds to speculation that Bayley could eventually make a TNA appearance, particularly as the working relationship between WWE and TNA continues expanding.

Earlier this week, Myers openly dared Bayley to appear in TNA after she teased “dipping her toes” into the promotion.

Hartwell also publicly floated the possibility of a match with Bayley around TNA Slammiversary 2026 on June 28 in Boston.

While nothing has been officially announced regarding Bayley appearing for TNA, the increasing number of wrestlers publicly discussing the possibility has definitely amplified fan interest.

Natalya herself has recently embraced the “Low-Key Legend” nickname while expanding her own appearances outside WWE’s standard television environment, making her comments especially notable within the current crossover-heavy wrestling landscape.