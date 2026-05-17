Bayley Teases Possible TNA Match Against Indi Hartwell

Bayley is continuing to tease a possible future appearance in TNA Wrestling, and the latest social media exchanges have only fueled speculation that something could eventually happen.

The discussion began after Bayley worked a recent WWE NXT live event in Buffalo, where she teamed with Kendal Grey and Tatum Paxley against Kelani Jordan, Nikkita Lyons, and Zaria.

Following the event, Bayley posted online that she hoped to “dip her toes” into TNA at some point.

That comment caught the attention of Brian Myers, who responded with: “I dare you.”

Bayley quickly fired back with another tease that got fans talking. “I showed up to Create-A-Pro. You think I won’t come to TNA?!?!!!”

Bayley also engaged in a separate exchange with former WWE star Indi Hartwell regarding a possible future match.

After Hartwell referenced previous missed opportunities between them, Bayley replied: “I mean… we do have TNA.”

Hartwell then escalated the speculation even further by asking: “You free June 28?”

That date happens to be the scheduled night of TNA Slammiversary 2026 in Boston.

While nothing has been officially announced, Bayley openly entertaining TNA possibilities publicly is notable given WWE and TNA’s increasingly cooperative relationship involving talent appearances and crossover opportunities throughout 2025 and 2026.

Bayley has remained one of WWE’s most prominent women’s stars over the last decade, while TNA has recently increased its visibility through partnerships involving WWE and NXT talent exchanges.

I SHOWED UP TO CREATE A PRO, YOU THINK I WON’T COME TO @ThisIsTNA ?!?!!! https://t.co/eEjtLevNBv — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2026