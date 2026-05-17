WWE Files Trademark For “WWE Superstar Scramble”

WWE has officially filed a trademark for “WWE Superstar Scramble,” and the language within the filing strongly points toward a brand-new video game-related project.

The trademark application was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 10 and covers a massive range of gaming categories and formats.

According to the filing, the trademark applies to:

Video and computer game software

Game tapes, discs, cartridges, and CD-ROMs

Online and wireless gaming

Interactive multimedia games

Coin-operated arcade machines

Television-connected gaming systems

The breadth of the filing suggests WWE may be planning something much larger than a simple mobile game, potentially spanning consoles, online platforms, arcade-style formats, and portable devices simultaneously.

The filing arrives only weeks after the launch of WWE 2K26, which released March 13 as the latest installment in the long-running WWE 2K franchise.

However, “WWE Superstar Scramble” appears to be a completely separate concept from the flagship 2K simulation series.

The wording in the trademark notably includes mobile, online, and arcade-style categories that are broader than the traditional annual console release model associated with WWE 2K.

At this stage, WWE has not officially announced what “WWE Superstar Scramble” actually is.

Trademark filings like this often happen months before public reveals, and in some cases projects never fully materialize into released products.

Still, the scope of the filing suggests WWE is at least seriously exploring another gaming property as the company continues expanding its entertainment and licensing portfolio under the TKO Group Holdings era.