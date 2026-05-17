Ronda Rousey Earns Major Payday In MMA Return Victory

Ronda Rousey returned to combat sports in emphatic fashion Saturday night, defeating Gina Carano in just 17 seconds during Netflix’s first-ever MMA event.

The fight served as the night’s main event and ended almost immediately after Rousey secured a double-leg takedown before transitioning into her trademark armbar submission.

The stoppage officially became the third-fastest victory of Rousey’s professional MMA career.

According to figures released by the California State Athletic Commission:

Rousey earned $2.2 million before bonuses or additional arrangements

Carano earned $1.05 million before bonuses or additional arrangements

Following the fight, Rousey indicated this was likely her final return to competition.

She stated that she does not currently plan to fight again, explaining that she wants to focus on expanding her family and having more children.

Carano, meanwhile, said she felt physically good coming out of the bout and did not completely close the door on future fights.

The event also drew several notable names from the wrestling world.

Among those reportedly in attendance were CM Punk as well as members of The Death Riders from All Elite Wrestling.

The show marked Netflix’s latest move into live sports programming as the platform continues expanding beyond traditional streaming entertainment.