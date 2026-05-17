Enzo Amore Reveals Scrapped WWE Idea Involving Conor McGregor

Enzo Amore has revealed that Vince McMahon once envisioned a wild crossover angle involving Conor McGregor that could have ended with McGregor destroying him on WWE television.

Speaking on the Mic Check podcast, Enzo discussed the period following his split from Big Cass, when WWE was mapping out new directions for both performers.

According to Enzo, WWE producers informed him that he was headed toward the WWE Cruiserweight Championship picture while simultaneously being encouraged to stir up tension with McGregor publicly online. “Vince wanted me tweeting at McGregor and barking loud…” Enzo said.

Enzo explained that McMahon believed the angle had the potential to become a massive crossover moment if McGregor eventually appeared in WWE programming. “What would have been better than me talking all this s*** and cutting promos with McGregor, and then him coming in and just taking my f****** head off?”

According to Enzo, the payoff was envisioned as a celebrity squash segment that could have generated huge mainstream attention. “The place would have blown up, and it could have been the next greatest squash match of all time for a title.”

Despite recognizing the potential business upside, Enzo admitted he had genuine concerns about provoking McGregor outside the scripted world of wrestling. “I’m like, ‘Bro, I don’t want to get killed. I don’t want to get my ass kicked.’”

Still, Enzo said his mindset at the time made him willing to entertain the idea regardless of the risks. “I was also crazy and didn’t really give a s*** at that time.”

The crossover angle never materialized, but it highlights WWE’s long-standing fascination with integrating major combat sports personalities into storylines — especially figures with mainstream visibility like McGregor.

Given McGregor’s notoriety and Enzo’s loud, antagonistic promo style, the concept likely would have attracted significant media coverage had it actually made it to television.