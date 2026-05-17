Ted DiBiase Jr. Says He “Went Into Business For Himself” At WrestleMania 42

Ted DiBiase Jr. has reflected on attending WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas after what he described as “seven years of hell,” following his lengthy legal battle.

DiBiase Jr. was spotted during WrestleMania weekend sitting in the crowd alongside his attorney, prompting speculation among some fans that he could potentially become involved in the storyline involving his former Legacy stablemates Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

However, according to Fightful Select, DiBiase Jr. was never actually discussed internally for involvement in the WrestleMania angle between Rhodes and Orton.

Speaking with Clay Edwards, DiBiase Jr. opened up about what the WrestleMania experience meant to him personally. “It was great. I got a great welcome,” he said. “I did some signings and stuff, got to see the fans.”

He also admitted he briefly walked closer to ringside to watch Rhodes and Orton compete. “I even walked down to the ring and got a closer look at my former tag partners, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. I went into business for myself a little.”

More than anything, DiBiase Jr. said the weekend left him feeling grateful after the difficult period he has endured over recent years. “Sitting there, I just remembered and reminisced.”

“It just felt different after going through seven years of hell.”

DiBiase Jr. was recently found not guilty in the high-profile fraud case connected to the Mississippi welfare scandal, a situation that had largely kept him out of public wrestling-related appearances for years.

His appearance at WrestleMania weekend marked one of the most visible public returns to the wrestling environment since the legal proceedings concluded.