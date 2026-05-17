Former WWE Star Says He’s Close To Signing With AEW/ROH

Sidney Akeem says the next chapter of his wrestling career could soon involve a full-time role with All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Many fans will remember Akeem from his time in WWE under multiple identities, including Reggie, the acrobatic former 24/7 Champion, as well as the masked Scrypts persona and later as part of O.T.M. in NXT before his WWE contract expired in 2024.

Speaking on the Rewind Recap Relive with R3 Jonah, Akeem reflected on his unconventional path into professional wrestling, which began after his work with Cirque du Soleil. “Because of where I come from and as a kid from St. Louis, my options as an adult were very limited,” Akeem explained while discussing his journey into entertainment and wrestling.

He then revealed that active discussions are currently taking place regarding a possible long-term agreement with AEW and ROH. “And now, I am in the midst of getting a deal done with AEW… Ring of Honor.”

Since departing WWE, Akeem has already made several appearances for ROH under both the Sidney Akeem name and his more personal “Soleil” character. According to Akeem, bringing the Soleil persona to ROH carried deep emotional significance because of its connection to his real-life background and artistic identity.

“To put something that was so close and personal, Soleil, on Ring of Honor, and then to get see the reception that it got… in some ways it’s better than my WWE debut.”

Akeem originally entered WWE television in 2020 as Reginald Thomas, the sommelier aligned with Carmella on WWE SmackDown. His acrobatic athleticism quickly made him stand out, including a memorable early match against Sasha Banks in 2021.

Since leaving WWE, Akeem has continued rebuilding his identity across the independent wrestling scene while leaning more heavily into the high-level athletic and performance elements that originally made him unique.

If a deal with AEW and ROH is finalized, it would mark another major evolution in one of wrestling’s most unconventional modern career journeys.