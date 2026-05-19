Chris Jericho Reflects On His Many Character Changes In WWE & AEW

Chris Jericho recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling for an interview to promote AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 this Saturday night on pay-per-view.

The following are some of the highlights.

On his brief stint as ‘The Wizard’: “When you’re going through underrated Jericho eras, gosh, I think The Wizard was pretty cool when I started throwing the fireballs. That was something that nobody had seen for years in pro wrestling, I just thought that was really cool. We were in Vegas and I had to get a Magician’s License for real to throw a fireball because that’s the rules that the commission has. I still renew it every year and carry with me at all times, so yes, I am a licensed magician in Nevada.”

On some appreciation for his Monday Night Jericho era and his Learning Tree stable: “I think the first kind of iteration of Jericho is the crybaby era, the tantrums and slamming the chair against the post. Ripping off Dave Penzer’s tuxedo, that was kind of the era of, ‘Who is this guy?’ The paragon of virtue and all of that stuff. Monday Night Jericho, that era. That was a really good time. I also think that The Learning Tree was a good era because it was kind of really going left field and kind of focusing on the haters of the world, which then made them hate it even more. That might be a little bit more of a Stones dirty work. Kiss The Elder, Sane Anger type of vibe. I thought that was a really cool one as well.”

On how he gives full effort for every single iteration of his character: “Whether you like it or not, I’ve given 1000% for every single iteration of Chris Jericho. There’s never been one where I thought, ‘Oh, this one’s not going to work, let me focus on it.’ Everything that I’ve done, I’ve put a million percent into it. Sometimes it doesn’t work as well as the others, but the intent and the effort and the passion has always been there.”

Watch the complete Chris Jericho interview via the YouTube player embedded below.