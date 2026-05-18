AEW Planning Charity Golf Tournament Tied To Fairway To Hell Event

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with Sactown Sports 1140, highlighting the success of AEW Collision: Fairway to Hell and announcing plans for its return next year alongside a charity golf tournament.

Khan said, “I have wanted to do that for a very long time. I love golf and obviously I love pro wrestling, so I wanted to put that together. And I have had this idea for years. I want to do a wrestling show called Fairway to Hell, build it up and then in partnership have a charity golf tournament called Fairway to Heaven. So, that’s always been the goal. And now we’ve established the Fairway to Hell. And I think that’s become a huge hit. And now we have a great tradition we can build. And then next year people are going to want to see Fairway to Hell and they’ll come in, we can do the Fairway to Heaven charity golf tournament with some of the wrestlers. I’ll go out and play myself. It sounds like a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to it, and I can’t wait to go back into another Fairway to Hell.”

On using the venue:

“We started talking with the PGA. They have the collaboration with TGL [Golf League] and this made perfect sense for everybody. So the AEW live events team found the perfect venue to bring my vision to life for Fairway to Hell.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)