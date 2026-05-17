Injured AEW Star Expected Back In Time For Owen Hart Cup

Tony Khan has confirmed that Persephone is expected to be medically cleared in June and remains on schedule to compete in the women’s bracket of the 2026 Owen Hart Cup.

Khan provided the update during the post-show media scrum following ROH Supercard of Honor 2026 in Salisbury. “It was really unfortunate when Persephone got hurt,” Khan said. “I am such a huge fan of Persephone.”

Khan then revealed that doctors currently expect her to be ready in time for the tournament. “Right now, the doctors have said she’ll be back in June and she’ll be able to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. That is great for us.”

Persephone had recently been pulled from the Women’s World Title Survival of the Fittest match at Supercard of Honor due to injury.

At the same time, Sareee also announced she would be taking roughly a month off to recover from a neck issue.

Khan had previously stated earlier in the week that both Persephone and Sareee were expected back in time for the opening round of the tournament, and Friday’s comments specifically reinforced optimism regarding Persephone.

Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling earlier in 2026, Persephone has quickly emerged as one of the company’s breakout additions, particularly through her involvement with the Triangle of Madness alliance.

The currently advertised first-round matches for the women’s 2026 Owen Hart Cup tournament are:

Persephone vs. Hazuki

Willow Nightingale vs. Alex Windsor

Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena

Skye Blue vs. Sareee

The tournament is expected to play a major role in AEW and ROH programming throughout June.