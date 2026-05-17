IYO SKY And EVIL Get Married

IYO SKY and EVIL have officially confirmed that they are married.

The announcement was made during Sunday’s episode of the Japanese documentary series Jounetsu Tairiku, with SKY later sharing photos of the couple together on social media alongside the caption “Mr & Mrs.”

The WWE stars also released a formal joint statement in Japanese confirming the news. EVIL, who recently debuted in WWE under the name Naraku, reflected alongside SKY on their shared wrestling journey from Japan to WWE. “To everyone who always gives us such warm support… we would like to report that NARAKU (formerly EVIL), who belongs to WWE, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), also of WWE, are husband and wife.”

The statement emphasized the couple’s gratitude for being able to continue their careers together on the WWE stage after years of traveling different paths within professional wrestling. “We each began walking the path of professional wrestling in Japan, and although we have seen different scenery and different ‘skies,’ from this early summer onward, we are deeply grateful and happy to be colleagues and comrades challenging ourselves on the same stage of WWE across the sea.”

The two also spoke about supporting each other both personally and professionally moving forward. “From now on, as husband and wife, we will support each other in our daily lives.”

“And as WWE ‘superstars,’ while sharing both lonely ‘darkness’ and glory, we will continue to improve one another and devote ourselves so that each of us can shine even brighter.”

The couple concluded by thanking fans and everyone who supported them throughout their careers. “We will not forget our gratitude to all the fans who have supported and guided us up to now.”

The relationship between the two has reportedly been known privately within wrestling circles for years. Tokyo Sports first reported their engagement back in 2015.

SKY signed with WWE in 2018 after becoming one of Japan’s top women’s wrestlers, eventually rising to become a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Meanwhile, EVIL — real name Takaaki Watanabe — wrapped up a 15-year run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year before joining WWE.

Naraku made his WWE in-ring debut on the May 12 episode of WWE NXT, defeating Lince Dorado. He later competed during the weekend NXT live event tour against Tony D’Angelo and alongside Grayson Waller.

SKY, meanwhile, recently defeated Asuka at WWE Backlash 2026 and followed it up with a victory over Sol Ruca on Raw.