WWE Reportedly In Talks About Bringing Back Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin could be headed back to WWE, as new reports indicate the company has been in serious discussions with the former star regarding a potential return.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that talks between WWE and Corbin — now wrestling under the name Bishop Dyer — have been ongoing heavily behind the scenes. “Probably back in WWE,” Meltzer said.

“I’ve not heard it’s a done deal, but I know it’s been talked about, yes.”

Meltzer also speculated that Corbin may be connected to the ongoing mystery surrounding Danhausen on SmackDown, where teases have hinted that something “bigger” is coming. “On the SmackDown show, when Danhausen was talking about something bigger, my gut was that that’s who it is,” Meltzer explained.

“That’s just my speculation, but I just know that he’s been talked with about being brought in.”

He further clarified that while he could not officially confirm a signed agreement, discussions have unquestionably been significant. “It might even be done, but I haven’t had it officially confirmed to me it’s done.”

“But I have 100% confirmed that it’s been heavily talked about.”

Corbin departed WWE in November 2024 after his contract expired, ending a 12-year run with the company. Since then, he has worked across several promotions under the “Nomad” Bishop Dyer persona, including Major League Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, Game Changer Wrestling, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

He also competed in an AEW dark match in January 2026 after reportedly being invited by Billy Gunn and approved by Tony Khan.

During his time away from WWE, Corbin captured the MLW World Tag Team Championships alongside Donovan Dijak as The Skyscrapers.

Corbin previously acknowledged that a WWE return remained possible during an appearance on Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast earlier this year. “I would love to go to New Japan for multiple reasons, and the door never closes with WWE either.”

During his original WWE run, Corbin achieved multiple notable accomplishments, including winning the 2017 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament, the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and the United States Championship. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Bron Breakker.

Outside wrestling, Corbin has remained heavily involved in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing, earning his purple belt under Rolles Gracie Jr. and winning gold at the IBJJF Tampa International Open shortly after leaving WWE.

As of now, WWE has not publicly commented on the report.