Updated WWE RAW Lineup Includes Roman Reigns And Tornado Six-Man Match

WWE Raw has added two more segments to Monday night’s show following a social media announcement from Adam Pearce on Sunday morning.
Roman Reigns is now scheduled to appear live to address last week’s confrontation involving Jacob Fatu, continuing the escalating Bloodline-related tensions heading into the summer WWE schedule.
Also added to the card is a Tornado Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring El Grande Americano and Los Americanos taking on “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos in what is expected to be a chaotic lucha-style showcase.
Those additions join an already-loaded lineup that includes Oba Femi issuing another open challenge, as well as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.
The updated advertised lineup for Monday’s Raw currently includes:
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
Oba Femi Open Challenge
Roman Reigns promo
Tornado Six-Man Tag Match
El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs. “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos
Monday’s Raw airs live on Netflix internationally and on USA Network in the United States.