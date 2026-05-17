Sunday, May 17, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Updated WWE RAW Lineup Includes Roman Reigns And Tornado Six-Man Match

By
Phil Johnson
-
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns | WWE

WWE Raw has added two more segments to Monday night’s show following a social media announcement from Adam Pearce on Sunday morning.

Roman Reigns is now scheduled to appear live to address last week’s confrontation involving Jacob Fatu, continuing the escalating Bloodline-related tensions heading into the summer WWE schedule.

Also added to the card is a Tornado Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring El Grande Americano and Los Americanos taking on “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos in what is expected to be a chaotic lucha-style showcase.

Those additions join an already-loaded lineup that includes Oba Femi issuing another open challenge, as well as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

The updated advertised lineup for Monday’s Raw currently includes:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
Oba Femi Open Challenge
Roman Reigns promo
Tornado Six-Man Tag Match
El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs. “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos

Monday’s Raw airs live on Netflix internationally and on USA Network in the United States.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved