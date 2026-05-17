Bayley Calls Herself A “Huge Fan” Of AEW Star

Bayley has shared praise for injured Kyle Fletcher during a recent fan Q&A on X, making it clear she has been impressed by the intensity and consistency of the AEW star’s work.

The exchange took place during a social media Q&A session this week when a fan asked Bayley for her thoughts on Fletcher. The former WWE Women’s Champion responded with high praise for the 26-year-old Australian standout.

“I’m such a huge fan of his work. Intensity in everything he does.”

Bayley has remained active across WWE programming recently, returning to live event action with WWE NXT during Friday’s live event in Buffalo. She has also been featured as a storyline advisor in the ongoing Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green angle on WWE SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Fletcher remains sidelined following a significant leg injury suffered during the March 28, 2026 episode of AEW Collision.

Fletcher was injured during a tag team match alongside Mark Davis against The Rascalz. Despite suffering a meniscus tear and additional leg damage during the bout, Fletcher continued wrestling through the injury and helped secure the victory before receiving medical attention afterward.

The injury ultimately forced Fletcher to vacate the AEW TNT Championship, which was later won by Kevin Knight in a Casino Gauntlet Match.

Although Fletcher has recently been spotted backstage at AEW events while wearing a protective walking boot, current reports indicate he is still not close to returning to in-ring competition.

Fletcher originally signed with All Elite Wrestling in early 2022 after building his reputation internationally as one half of Aussie Open alongside Davis. He later became one of the featured members of The Don Callis Family and established himself as one of AEW’s fastest-rising young stars before the injury setback.