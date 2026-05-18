Tony Khan Reveals Whether He Prefers Bret Hart Or Shawn Michaels

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Sactown Sports 1140 about various topics, including his experiences watching wrestling alone during the mid to late 1990s.

Khan said, “My friends around me really started watching wrestling more in the 90s. I was one of the only kids in school at that point watching wrestling. And then a few years later, it seemed like all the kids were watching wrestling in later ’90s.”

On whether he prefers Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels:

“I was a big fan of both of them. Uh, I’m a bigger fan of Bret Hart, but I’m also a fan of Shawn Michaels. I think they’re both great wrestlers.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)