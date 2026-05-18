Paul Wight Shares Funny Behind-The-Scenes Wrestling Pyro Story

Paul Wight admitted that even veteran wrestlers still get startled by entrance pyro, joking that his own explosions nearly made him “pee himself” multiple times during his career.

Speaking in a video published on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, the man formerly known in WWE as “The Big Show” explained just how loud and intense wrestling pyro actually is from inside the arena environment. “Yes, I personally have almost peed myself several times on my own pyro back in the day,” Wight said. “Especially if I’m having a conversation and not paying attention. I’m up next, and the pyro goes off. Gets me every time.”

Wight explained that fans watching on television often do not realize how physically powerful the explosions are when standing close to them live. “Oh, it’s super loud. It’s basically like a cannon blast going off right under you.”

“And if you’re like five feet away from it and not ready for it…”

He also described some of the backstage precautions typically used to warn performers before pyro detonates during entrances. “Usually you open your jaw and plug your ears, and they’ll have a red light flashing to let you know pyro is going off in 20 seconds.”

However, he joked that things do not always go according to plan. “But sometimes the light doesn’t work, and you’re running your mouth, not paying attention.”

“Then all of a sudden — bam — it goes off.”

Wight finished the story with a laugh. “You’re like, ‘Ah, great. I just tinkled.’”

Throughout his wrestling career in both WWE and AEW, Wight has frequently had elaborate pyro incorporated into his entrances due to his larger-than-life presentation as one of wrestling’s most recognizable giants.