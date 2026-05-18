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Tiffany Stratton Denies Wild Rumor About Giovanni Vinci’s WWE Exit

By
James Hetfield
-
Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton | WWE

WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton addressed various topics on her Twitch stream, including a rumor that Giovanni Vinci was released from WWE after attempting to flirt with her.

Stratton said, “You guys, that may be the craziest one I’ve ever heard. That did not happen. It is not true. There is no truth to that. I hope he’s doing amazing. I heard he just signed with TNA. He’s going to kill it. Absolutely no truth to that. A complete false accusation.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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