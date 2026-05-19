John Cena Explains How Physical Testing Led To His WWE Retirement

John Cena has shared new details about his retirement from in-ring competition and the role he now hopes to play behind the scenes in World Wrestling Entertainment moving forward.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Cena explained that his decision to retire was not based on emotion alone, but on years of tracking his physical performance through detailed athletic data. The WWE legend also revealed that his focus has now shifted toward helping the wrestling business evolve and creating new opportunities for future generations of performers.

Cena officially retired from active competition following his loss to GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025. Despite stepping away from the ring, he has remained heavily involved with WWE programming, including hosting WrestleMania 42 and unveiling the John Cena Classic during WWE Backlash earlier this month.

According to Cena, the transition away from active wrestling has gone smoothly.

“It’s great. Physically, I feel great. Gosh, I love watching the product. As you saw, I was having a bunch of fun at WrestleMania. Really looking forward to the future and my future role in WWE.”

Cena explained that the decision to retire became increasingly clear as his athletic metrics began declining despite maintaining strict discipline in training, nutrition, and recovery.

“As much as I love feel and I love passion, I also love data. I’m a strength athlete, so I consistently test one-rep max. I test vertical jump, all of these metrics, whatever they tested at the combine. When these numbers start to go down, you look at it like, ‘Okay, why? I’m getting plenty of rest. I’m training on a regular schedule. I’m not eating like garbage. I’m hydrated. My caffeine intake is monitored. All the data lines up. You should be strong.’ And then you look at the age graphic, and you’re like, ‘Oh, man.’”

The 16-time world champion admitted he first started realizing his in-ring limitations around age 45 and felt continuing at the same pace would ultimately be unfair to both WWE and its audience.

“The game just looks too fast for me, because it is. I could change my style at the risk of ruining that energy that WWE invested in me. And that’s tough, because from an ego standpoint, you’ve got to step away from the audience. I love it. It’s great, but that’s not respectful to the fans and it’s not respectful to the company.”

While his days as an active competitor may be over, Cena made it clear he still wants to contribute significantly to WWE’s future.

“I just want to try to develop a way to pay it back and pay it forward for all the moments I was able to have. My goal is to leave the business better than I found it and there has to be some acumen behind it. This is a chance for the business to continue to get energy from me, because they’ve given me so much energy.”

One major focus for Cena now is helping WWE talent gain access to larger mainstream sponsorship and corporate partnership opportunities. Cena specifically referenced his current partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and the company’s Xdemvy treatment after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with Demodex Blepharitis.

He described the partnership as part of a broader effort to continue breaking barriers between WWE and major corporate brands.

“When I got into the business, Madison Avenue, let’s say, wouldn’t even talk to us. Since then, one by one, it’s become more acceptable to be associated with pro wrestling. Huge gain on a macro level. We have an entity and a whole category that wasn’t interested in us before, and now they’re like, ‘No, this is a great idea.’ It just spreads the reach. I love our passionate fans, but there are other passionate fans out there, they just don’t know it yet. We can get there. Leaving the business better than where I found it: that’s my objective. So partnerships like this are a dream come true, because it’s an easy sell for me.”

Although Cena is not currently advertised for any upcoming WWE television appearances, he remains involved with the company as the voice behind the new Club WWE membership initiative that launched alongside the John Cena Classic announcement earlier this year.