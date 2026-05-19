WWE Legend Questions Whether Joe Hendry’s Momentum Is Starting To Fade

Jeff Jarrett believes Joe Hendry may be approaching a critical point in his WWE run, warning that the transition from TNA Wrestling to WWE television is far from guaranteed to succeed long term.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett shared concerns about whether Hendry’s character has fully connected with WWE audiences and decision-makers behind the scenes, despite the crossover buzz surrounding his arrival.

“I think he’s got a window that’s closing in.”

Jarrett expanded on the idea by explaining that wrestlers moving from other promotions often face the challenge of adapting to an entirely different audience, even when they arrive with an established fan base.

“How is he being perceived right now in the Raw rooms, the SmackDown rooms, the writers rooms? Because when guys make the transition from Europe, NXT, or TNA on their way up, is he going to keep that same traction? There’s a crossover, a big crossover, but it’s a different audience, and I’m not sure the Joe Hendry character has caught traction. And will they give it enough time to really catch traction? I don’t know.”

Hendry emerged as one of the breakout stars of modern TNA Wrestling thanks to his charisma, comedic timing, and viral musical segments. His popularity surged during his run as TNA World Heavyweight Champion, eventually leading to appearances on WWE programming as part of the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA.

Since arriving on WWE Raw, Hendry has been involved in several storyline segments that continue to lean heavily into the music-driven personality that helped make him a cult favorite outside WWE. However, Jarrett suggested that translating popularity from one fanbase to another is often more difficult than many realize.

Rather than declaring Hendry’s WWE run a failure, Jarrett framed the situation as a matter of timing and opportunity, noting that performers only have a limited period to firmly establish themselves before momentum can fade.

His comments also reflect a larger industry reality: success in promotions like TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, or even WWE NXT does not always immediately translate to sustained traction on WWE’s main roster, where the audience expectations and presentation style can differ significantly.

For now, Hendry remains featured on WWE television, but Jarrett’s remarks underline the pressure many crossover stars face when trying to convert outside buzz into long-term WWE success.