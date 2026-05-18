Kevin Nash Says One WWE Star Still Makes “Huge Money” After Pay Cut

Kevin Nash has expanded on his recent comments regarding TKO Group Holdings and WWE, revealing that he personally knows at least one wrestler who accepted a massive pay reduction rather than leave the company following the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash stated that he has sources inside the business who informed him about talent being approached regarding contract restructuring deals. “I’ve got enough moles in the business where, I mean, I know the people that took 50 percent cuts.”

Nash then revealed that one specific salary figure shocked him, even after the reduction. “I know one of the guys, and when I found out what the person was making, and after I just picked myself up off the ground that he was making that much money…”

“…and then realized that even at 50 percent, he was making huge money.”

Reports in recent weeks indicated that several WWE talents were approached about accepting reduced contracts instead of being released outright. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods reportedly declined such offers and instead requested their releases.

Nash also revisited his viral remarks from last week where he criticized TKO executives and told them to stay out of WWE creative.

At the time, Nash had publicly argued that executives should allow Paul Levesque (Triple H) to handle the creative side of WWE without interference.

However, Nash clarified that those comments were not based on direct conversations with Levesque himself. “One thing Paul and I have never done is we have never talked business,” Nash explained. “I could not call or text him and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Are they fucking [with you]?’”

He said the two intentionally avoid discussing WWE internal operations because of the trust Levesque must maintain with WWE management. “That’s always been, it’s none of my business.”

Nash admitted that some of his earlier frustration may simply have been emotional spillover from traveling and reflecting on his wrestling career. “Maybe I got pissed off last week.”

“Maybe being in a different hotel five nights in a row in a minivan… triggered some post-traumatic stress that I was holding out for during the 30-year run.”

Nash also softened his criticism significantly by specifically praising Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO, saying Emanuel had always treated him respectfully during their interactions.

“The only person I’ve ever met from TKO is Ari.”

“And he was such a gentleman.”

“I’ve never been treated better by anyone in management than the way he treated me.”

Nash acknowledged that the other executives he criticized were people he did not personally know. “I just wanted to lash out at somebody.”

The comments continue ongoing discussion surrounding WWE’s evolving corporate structure under TKO ownership, especially as more stories surface regarding contract restructuring, roster management, and backstage operational changes since the merger between WWE and UFC under the Endeavor/TKO banner.