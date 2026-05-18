Shayna Baszler Fires Back At Claims Ronda Rousey Fight Was “Worked”

Shayna Baszler has pushed back strongly against online claims that Ronda Rousey’s quick victory over Gina Carano on Saturday’s MVP Netflix MMA event was staged.

Rousey defeated Carano in roughly 15–17 seconds during the main event, securing a fast takedown before finishing the fight with her trademark armbar submission — a sequence highly reminiscent of many of her dominant UFC victories.

Following the bout, portions of MMA social media questioned whether the fight had been “worked” because of how quickly and cleanly it ended.

Baszler responded directly on X, pointing to Rousey’s documented history of ultra-fast finishes throughout her UFC career. “If you want to know how fast the memory of MMA fans gets erased, 17 seconds isn’t even her fastest win and people think it was worked, lol.”

Baszler then listed several examples from Rousey’s actual UFC résumé. “What about her :14 win over Cat Zingano? Or her :16 win over Alexis Davis?”

“Or her other 5 wins under :30? Or her 9 total wins under a minute?”

Baszler has trained with Rousey for more than a decade as part of the original MMA Four Horsewomen group and has remained one of Rousey’s closest friends throughout both women’s transitions into professional wrestling.

Rousey’s UFC run famously included a series of rapid-fire armbar victories that helped make her one of the biggest stars in combat sports history. Her 14-second submission victory over Zingano at UFC 184 remains one of the fastest championship finishes ever recorded in UFC history.

Her 16-second victory over Davis at UFC 175 was similarly dominant.

Baszler’s argument was essentially that another lightning-fast armbar finish should not surprise anyone familiar with Rousey’s career.

Saturday’s fight headlined the first MMA event under Most Valuable Promotions’ new partnership with Netflix. The card also featured names such as Junior dos Santos, Nate Diaz, and Francis Ngannou.