IYO SKY Reveals Why She Finally Confirmed Relationship With Naraku

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE star and former Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, along with NXT star Naraku, have become the latest power couple in the WWE after announcing their wedding over the weekend.

In an interview with Model Press, SKY discussed various topics, including the reason behind their decision to announce their marriage to fans at this time.

SKY said, “We haven’t actually registered our marriage yet, but the reason is that we’ve now officially become members of the same company. Until now, we were both in different rings, and we were both independent as wrestlers and superstars, so we didn’t think it was necessary to reveal our private lives. Now that we’re both members of WWE, and are colleagues in the ring, or rather, in the same company, I thought it would be great if everyone could find out that we’ve become husband and wife.”

On becoming the first Japanese married couple to be WWE wrestlers:

“I’m the senior WWE superstar who went to the US first, but it’s really, really tough to be on the front lines against the world in a foreign country like America. I’m so happy that my husband and I are in an environment where we can support each other through this kind of life, and we will continue to work hard in the future, supporting each other but not letting our guard down, and pushing each other to improve.”

On how she can be her true self with Naraku:

“My job is one where I’m constantly wearing myself out, both physically and mentally, but in front of him I can show him my true self, or even more relaxed than my true self, and I thought he was the one.”

On if she and Naraku ever fight:

“We hardly ever fight. Thanks to him gently enveloping me in darkness, we really don’t fight (laughs).”