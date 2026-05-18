Lyra Valkyria Says She Has “Absolutely No Regrets” About Her Career

WWE star Lyra Valkyria spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including any regrets she may have had in her career so far.

Valkyria said, “No, I have absolutely no regrets at all. I feel like everything has put me exactly where I am now. So just even looking back at the journey — God, I’ve done two WrestleManias now. It feels like I was in NXT yesterday, and it feels like I was taking my first bumps in Bray, in Ireland, the day before that. So I don’t know, it all happened so fast. And it goes by in the blink of an eye. So I’m really just kind of grateful and excited and happy with where I’m at, and especially with how fast everything has happened so far. Like, I have no idea where it means we might be in 6 months, in a year, you know? So it’s kind of just trying to hold on to the roller coaster and as long as I can.”

On being part of Bayley’s training seminars:

“Oh, it’s amazing. It really is so fulfilling and I can’t thank Bayley enough for letting me come along and be a part of it, because it really is her baby. I can tell you that Lodestone means absolutely everything. Bayley puts all of her energy into it. And I think the best thing about Bayley is, every single person she ever interacts with, she really, really like listens to and cares about. She’s always so present when she when she speaks to everyone. So every girl, every wrestler, she’s invited to that has clearly had an impact on her and will — you know, there’s a reason that they were all invited and there. So getting to see all these these women come together from all over the world. Like, they had this um this amazing girl called Super P. And you know, like the stories that they’ve come from every part like just brought into the one room is amazing.

On getting to know the women:

“I think for me personally, the best thing for me was — having been on the main roster for a couple years now and NXT before that, that’s where I came from is the independents. But it’s the European independents. So, I kind of don’t really know who’s out there in the States, in you know, all over the rest of the world. I was mainly working the same people in Europe. So for me, it’s such a cool way to get to know the women that might be next up, or the work that’s going on outside of WWE. So it’s been really cool for me to get to know these people and to then connect with them on Instagram, and see what they’re doing week in, week out. So that’s very cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)