WWE NXT Live Event Results From Johnstown, Pennsylvania 5/17/2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE NXT live event at the First Summit Arena in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Tatum Paxley (c) def. Nikkita Lyons to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. BirthRight (WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King and Uriah Connors) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Culling’s Niko Vance def. Tate Wilder in a Singles Match.

– Kelani Jordan def. WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey in a Singles Match.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Jaida Parker and OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes and Myka Lockwood) in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Bayley def. ZARIA via DQ in a Singles Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) def. “Too Strong” Kali Armstrong to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill, WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne def. Grayson Waller, Naraku and Tristan Angels in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.