WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sol Ruca May Need Secondary Finisher

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his concerns about Sol Ruca and her finisher, the Sol Snatcher. He noted that last week on RAW, IYO SKY countered that move to defeat Ruca.

Additionally, Ruca misexecuted the finisher when attempting to use it against Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Bully Ray speculated that WWE might be considering developing a second finishing move for Ruca.

Ray said, “One of the things about a finish like that is that it’s a risky finish. We’ve seen her hit it, I’m going to say, all of the time in [WWE] NXT. I don’t remember ever seeing her not hit it effectively. Maybe, there was one time. But for the most part, Sol was able to hit her very risky finish the majority of the time. But you show up on the main roster, and you’re on RAW, and when it’s time for you to hit it on Becky Lynch, you slipped up. That will raise a lot of eyebrows real quick, and they might, might, might be adjusting for a secondary finish for Sol.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)