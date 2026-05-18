Former WWE Star Says Clash In Italy Would Be “Full Circle” Moment

Santino Marella has teased the possibility of appearing at WWE Clash in Italy later this month, suggesting the event would represent a “full circle” moment in his career.

The current TNA Wrestling Director of Authority responded to a fan on X over the weekend who said they hoped to see him at WWE’s first-ever premium live event in Italy.

“It would be a full circle moment for sure,” Marella replied.

The idea carries extra significance given Marella’s WWE origin story. He famously made his televised WWE debut on the April 16, 2007 episode of Raw from Milan, Italy, when Vince McMahon selected him “from the crowd” as an impromptu challenger for Umaga’s Intercontinental Championship.

With help from Bobby Lashley, Marella shockingly won the title in his very first WWE match.

Marella went on to spend 11 years on WWE’s main roster, becoming a two-time Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Vladimir Kozlov.

He was released by WWE in 2016 due to serious neck issues that sidelined him from active competition for years. Following his release, he focused heavily on operating the Battle Arts Academy in Ontario.

Marella eventually returned to wrestling through TNA in 2023 and later became involved in the growing WWE–TNA partnership. That relationship led to his return to WWE television in 2025, including his first WWE match in over a decade when he challenged Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

Since then, Marella has appeared multiple times on WWE NXT television in authority-figure roles connected to the crossover relationship between WWE and TNA.

Clash in Italy is scheduled to take place May 31 at Inalpi Arena.

The currently announced lineup includes:

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER

AAA Mega Championship defense