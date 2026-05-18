WWE RAW Preview: Major Title Match And Roman Reigns Return Set For Tonight

WWE Raw airs tonight live from First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina as the final Raw before Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23 and the second-to-last Raw before WWE Clash in Italy on May 31.

One of the major focuses tonight is the return of Roman Reigns following last week’s shocking attack by Jacob Fatu. Reigns is scheduled to address the situation live after Fatu blindsided him on Raw in Knoxville.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended as champions Brie Bella and Paige put their titles on the line against The Judgment Day duo Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan is expected at ringside for the challengers.

Meanwhile, Oba Femi continues his ongoing Raw open challenge series for the third consecutive week. WWE has frequently used the open challenge format to introduce surprise opponents or advance future storylines.

Also scheduled is a Tornado Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring El Grande Americano and Los Americanos (Bravo and Rayo Americano) against “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos — Brutus Creed and Julius Creed.

The officially announced lineup for tonight’s Raw includes:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Brie Bella and Paige (c) vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez w/ Liv Morgan

Tornado Six-Man Tag Match

El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs. “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos

Oba Femi Open Challenge

Roman Reigns addresses Jacob Fatu’s attack

Raw streams internationally on Netflix and airs in the United States on USA Network.