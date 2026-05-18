The Bella Twins Comment On Possible Return Of Total Divas, Talk Working With Danhausen

The Bella Twins appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

The following are some of the highlights.

On conversations about bringing back the Total Divas reality show:

Nikki: “We’ve had conversations about it for years, about bringing it back. We’ve always pushed hard for that because it really helped the women, not only showcase what they can do in and out of the ring, but it gave our voices such a big platform. I feel like now, with what the women are doing, it’s a perfect time for it to be back, and to showcase what these women are doing, how they’re delivering, and I want to know what some of them are doing inside and outside of the ring. If they were to call, we are back right now, so it might be a yes.”

On chemistry with Danhausen:

Nikki: “From the first time we did something with him, there’s just some people you work with you have great chemistry with. So with him off the bat, we did, and it was really funny because of the whole Bella clones thing. But it is hard (not to corpse) but I love it. You have to stay serious and then he’s doing his thing.”

Brie: “You kind of have to go with it. It’s not like all perfectly planned. You don’t really know what he’s gonna say. You just have an idea what might happen but you never know which way he’s gonna go, so you kind of just lean into it. He’s so talented and we’ve been having so much fun with him.”

Nikki: “He gives me what I have been missing so much a part of our product is those colorful characters. So he’s been, I think- it’s just such a blessing. The fans are loving him and it just shows we are missing those kind of characters.”

Watch the complete Bella Twins interview via the YouTube player embedded below.