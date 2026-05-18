Sting’s Son Garrett Borden Wins Pro Wrestling Debut Match

Garrett Borden, the eldest son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, officially made his professional wrestling debut over the weekend and picked up a victory at the Final Reckoning show promoted by the Rhodes Wrestling Association in Leander, Texas.

Borden defeated Brandon Barretta in singles competition, incorporating several nods to his father’s legendary career during the match. At one point, he connected with Sting’s trademark Stinger Splash in the corner before finishing Barretta with an Angle Slam transitioned into a neckbreaker for the win.

The debut marks another step in the growing wrestling involvement of Sting’s family following the icon’s retirement from active competition in 2024.

Garrett previously appeared on AEW television during Sting’s retirement storyline leading into AEW Revolution 2024, portraying the classic “Surfer Sting” version of his father. His younger brother, Steven Borden Jr., appeared alongside him in Wolfpac-inspired Sting gear during the same presentation.

Steven is currently further along in his wrestling training and career development. He debuted in October 2025, teaming with JD Drake against Darby Allin and Killer Kross, and has since worked multiple dark matches for AEW and ROH while also making appearances in NJPW.

Garrett’s wife also has ties to the Rhodes Wrestling Academy system. She previously wrestled under the name Jael before stepping away in 2025 following the birth of their son, and now works within AEW’s Community Outreach department.

The Rhodes Wrestling Association and Rhodes Wrestling Academy are operated by Dustin Rhodes, the older half-brother of Cody Rhodes and one of Sting’s final tag team partners during his AEW run.

The Final Reckoning card also featured Brock Anderson, son of wrestling legend Arn Anderson, alongside several Rhodes Wrestling Academy trainees and graduates.

Sting officially retired at AEW Revolution 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina, teaming with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in the final match of his nearly four-decade wrestling career.

Garrett Borden, the elder son of Sting, scores the win in his debut at Rhodes Wrestling Academy's Final Reckoning #AEW #GarrettBorden pic.twitter.com/mFJGmGPhyD — JJA Sport Studio (@jjasportstudio) May 18, 2026