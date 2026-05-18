Tiffany Stratton Fires Back At Critics Questioning Her Passion For Wrestling

Tiffany Stratton pushed back against recent online criticism claiming she no longer enjoys wrestling, making it clear during a live stream that her passion for the industry remains stronger than ever.

Addressing fan perception directly, Stratton explained that some viewers misread her facial expressions or entrance demeanor as disinterest, something she says is completely inaccurate.

“Guys, I love wrestling,” Stratton said. “I watch wrestling every Monday. I watch Monday Night RAW. I watch Friday Night SmackDown. Obviously I’m on that show, but I will go to the monitor and I will watch the show.”

She went on to emphasize that she follows WWE programming across all brands and platforms, not just the shows she appears on herself. “I watch NXT. I watch Evolve. I watch it all. Even watch LFG. I love wrestling.”

Stratton also addressed the specific criticism that sparked the conversation, noting that some fans assume she is unhappy simply because she does not constantly smile during her entrance. “Sometimes if I don’t smile enough in my entrance, people think that I’m miserable and I don’t want to be there, which is so far from the truth.”

The current WWE star then doubled down on how much she enjoys every aspect of the job beyond just performing in the ring. “I love wrestling. I love it all. I love doing everything. I love the appearances. I love the media.”

Stratton finished by making it clear she has no plans to step away anytime soon. “I’m here for it, and I’m here to stay for at least 15 years.”