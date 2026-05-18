Backstage Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s Return To WWE TV

Stephanie Vaquer now appears to be closing in on her return to WWE television, with a new report indicating the company is targeting the WWE Clash in Italy weekend for her comeback.

According to PWInsider, the internal expectation is that Vaquer will re-enter the WWE mix around the May 31 premium live event in Turin, Italy, or during the immediate build leading into the show.

A previous report had suggested she could potentially return on tonight’s Raw from First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. However, PWInsider noted that as of Monday afternoon, Vaquer was not believed to be in town for the taping.

The update suggests WWE creative discussions surrounding Vaquer have intensified over the past week and a half, though the projected timetable has shifted slightly later than initially expected.

Earlier reporting from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select indicated that nobody internally had a firm timetable for her return, with speculation ranging from a minimum six-week absence up through SummerSlam season.

Vaquer was written off television on the April 27 episode of Raw after an attack involving Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan. During the segment, Perez drove an equipment crate into Vaquer’s shoulder.

Michael Cole later announced on commentary that Vaquer had suffered a second-degree AC sprain, which Bryan Alvarez later confirmed was legitimate.

Dave Meltzer subsequently reported that the injury forced WWE to scrap a planned Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan match at Backlash on May 9.

There remains some uncertainty regarding when the injury actually occurred, with speculation that the shoulder issue may have predated the storyline attack and that WWE used the angle to organically write her off television while preserving the Morgan feud for later.

A return around Clash in Italy would naturally place Vaquer back into the orbit of Morgan and the Women’s World Championship scene.

Vaquer’s previous Women’s World Title reign lasted 210 days after she captured the championship in September 2025. She ultimately dropped the title to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42 in a match that was reportedly shortened because both wrestlers were dealing with physical issues heading into the show.

Vaquer is also prominently featured on WWE’s promotional material for Clash in Italy alongside stars including Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Liv Morgan, and Seth Rollins.

The event takes place May 31 at Inalpi Arena, with the following night’s Raw also scheduled to emanate from the same venue.