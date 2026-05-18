WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup For 5/18/26

Heading into the May 18 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Greensboro, NC., the spoiler internal rundown has surfaced online.
Featured below is the early spoiler listing for the 5/18 Raw in Greensboro. More is expected to be added.
- * Jacob Fatu to kick things off
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Judgment Day
* OG El Grande Americano & Los Americanos vs. El Grande Americano & Los Americanos (Tornado 6-Mam Tag)
* Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh (Street Fight)
* The Oba Femi Challenge
* Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory will be the final match
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw.
(H/T: BodySlam+)