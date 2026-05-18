WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup For 5/18/26

Heading into the May 18 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Greensboro, NC., the spoiler internal rundown has surfaced online.

Featured below is the early spoiler listing for the 5/18 Raw in Greensboro. More is expected to be added.

* Jacob Fatu to kick things off

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Judgment Day

* OG El Grande Americano & Los Americanos vs. El Grande Americano & Los Americanos (Tornado 6-Mam Tag)

* Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh (Street Fight)

* The Oba Femi Challenge

* Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory will be the final match

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw.

(H/T: BodySlam+)