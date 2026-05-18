Road Warrior Animal’s Widow Criticizes A&E WWE Biography Episode

Kim Turman Laurinaitis has publicly blasted the new Biography: WWE Legends episode focused on The Road Warriors, accusing the production of disrespecting her late husband Road Warrior Animal and presenting inaccurate details surrounding his death.

The two-hour special aired Sunday night on A&E as part of the network’s WWE-themed “Superstar Sunday” lineup.

The documentary featured interviews with several notable wrestling names and people connected to Animal’s life, including Paul Ellering, Paul Heyman, Bret Hart, Lex Luger, Rick Steiner, Sean Waltman, and Bruce Prichard.

However, Kim Turman Laurinaitis — Animal’s wife at the time of his death in 2020 — says she was never contacted to participate despite continuing to manage his legacy and trademark interests.

In a series of emotional Facebook posts, she strongly criticized the production and those involved. “For all of you reaching out to me right now asking if I’m part of the A&E biography — NO. HIS ACTUAL WIFE… WAS NOT CONTACTED TO FILM.”

She added: “The one that pays for the trademarks and works to continue his wishes and legacy with the LOD Experience… but this is supposed to be about respect for Joe and the LOD Road Warrior, right?”

Turman Laurinaitis also accused the documentary of incorrectly portraying the circumstances surrounding Animal’s passing. “THIS IS NOT HOW MY HUSBAND DIED.”

“HE DIED 9/22 AT OUR HOTEL NOT A HOSPITAL.”

She stated that she was present alongside paramedics when Animal suffered a fatal heart attack at the Margaritaville Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri while the couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary. “I WAS THE ONLY ONE THERE WITH PARAMEDICS.”

“I HELD HIM FOR OVER AN HOUR TRYING TO WAIT FOR JESSICA AND LINDSEY… BEFORE THEY TRANSPORTED HIM TO A FUNERAL HOME.”

Animal, whose real name was Joe Laurinaitis, passed away on September 22, 2020 at age 60.

Turman Laurinaitis further alleged that Animal had privately felt disrespected by people within wrestling during the later years of his life and criticized what she viewed as performative tributes from those interviewed in the documentary. “Can anyone tell the truth anymore?”

“People pretending to be friends, people pretending to tell the truth at my husband’s expense.”

She also emphasized that she intends to continue protecting what she says were Animal’s wishes and legacy moving forward.

Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 alongside longtime manager Paul Ellering.

As of now, neither WWE nor A&E has publicly responded to Turman Laurinaitis’s comments.