Zoey Stark Announces New Ring Name Following WWE Departure

Former WWE star Zoey Stark has officially unveiled the next phase of her wrestling career, confirming a new in-ring identity, a return timeline, and a notable training partnership as she prepares for life after WWE.

On Sunday, Stark released a cinematic montage video announcing that she will now compete under the name Zoey Serrano, while also adopting the nickname “The Purist.” The reveal marks a return to her roots, as Serrano is her real surname and was the name she used throughout her independent wrestling run prior to signing with WWE in January 2021.

The video also spotlighted July 24, 2026 as a key date, signaling the official expiration of her 90-day non-compete clause following her WWE release on April 24. Serrano was among several names let go by WWE in the company’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts, joining talents such as Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, and the members of Wyatt Sicks.

The training footage featured throughout the montage showed Serrano working closely with Brian Cage of All Elite Wrestling. Cage has become a familiar training figure for several released WWE talents and independent wrestlers in recent years, and the footage positions him as a major part of Serrano’s comeback preparation.

One of the most striking moments in the video revisits the springboard missile dropkick that led to her devastating knee injury during the May 19, 2025 episode of WWE Raw. The injury occurred during a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, where Serrano landed awkwardly and suffered a torn ACL. The setback ultimately kept her sidelined for over a year before WWE released her earlier this spring.

The montage concludes with the words “Zoey Serrano” alongside the July 24 date, strongly teasing that she will be both medically cleared and contractually free to compete by late summer.

During her WWE run, Serrano captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Iyo Sky in 2021. The duo held the titles from July until Halloween Havoc later that year, when they lost the belts to Toxic Attraction in the memorable Scareway to Hell Ladder Match.

After moving to WWE’s main roster in 2023, Stark became a featured member of the Pure Fusion Collective faction on Raw alongside Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Nia Jax.

With her recovery nearly complete and a fresh identity now established, Zoey Serrano appears ready to re-enter the wrestling landscape with renewed momentum later this year.