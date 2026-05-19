Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Updated Lineup For WWE Clash In Italy 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Clash
WWE Clash

WWE has announced the lineup for this month’s 2026 Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE).

The event will feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns defending his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat Match. Additionally, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will face “The Ruler” Oba Femi in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show is Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who will defend his title against “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

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