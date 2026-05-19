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Lyra Valkyria Names AEW Wrestler She Wants To Face

By
James Hetfield
-
Lyra Valkyria
Lyra Valkyria | WWE

WWE star Lyra Valkyria spoke with Soundsphere Magazine about various topics, including her desire to grow as a performer and explore uncharted territories like AAA in Mexico.

Valkyria said, “I’ve never been to Mexico, so I feel like, oh, it’s a whole new world. The style over there… It’s such a huge element of wrestling that I haven’t even touched. Even just in terms of growing as a performer, I would love to go to Mexico. I keep hearing that the crowds there are, like, amazing. The atmosphere is electric.”

On which AEW wrestler she’d love to face:

“Yeah, maybe Flammer. Maybe her—that would be amazing.”

On what makes wrestling special:

“I think the best thing about wrestling is when you have a different style and then you clash with another style… They’re my favorite type of matches when you’ve got two completely different performers in the ring together, and I think that’s a lot of the time when the magic happens.”

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