John Cena Reveals Biggest Health Regret From His WWE Career

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with Business Insider about various topics, including how he stays fit after retirement.

Cena said, “The goal is to be physically active until they put me in the dirt. I would like to be active enough in all capacities, spiritually, mentally, and physically, where I can enjoy the whole ride for as long as I can… I’m into doing things correct, protecting my health and body. I want to be able to bury a squat when I’m 85.”

On shifting to longevity training:

“It’s a little bit more cardiovascular health, a whole lot more mobility, and a whole lot of knowing when to pump the brakes… Mobility and warming up, cooling down, all those things may seem tedious and docile until you find your why. After 45 minutes of static stretching, I feel excellent. I stand tall, I walk smooth. For a second, I feel 20. All the BS to get there is for that one second. So that’s the win.”

On the one thing he regrets from his WWE career:

“It’s only in recent years I’ve been brave enough to ask for help, especially in concern to my health, and it’s worked wonders… There was just that acceptance of like, ‘This is never going to change.’ Unless you ask for help, you’re right, there’s nothing you can do. It doesn’t have to be like that.”